Come see what it’s like inside a honey bee colony.
University of Minnesota Extension Educators are excited to offer three honey beekeeping field days across the state. Join Dr. Katie Lee, University of Minnesota Extension Apiculture Educator, and local beekeepers as they go through colony handling, common disease and insect pests, and safety information — for you and the bees. These free in-person workshops will demonstrate the steps for a proper hive inspection, give you timely information to keep your colony healthy, and more! Beginner and advanced beekeepers would all benefit from attending these field days.
Field day details are as follows:
Saturday, June 25, 1-3 p.m.: Owatonna, MN
Address: 1949 Southeast 38th Street, Owatonna, MN. To RSVP, please email Claire LaCanne at lacanne@umn.edu or call 507-444-7685.
Monday, June 27, 10 a.m.-noon p.m.: Alexandria, MN
Address: intersection of Douglas County Road 42 and E Lake Carlos Drive (look for signs) in Alexandria, MN. To RSVP, please email Robin Trott at trot0053@umn.edu or call 320-762-3891.
Monday, June 27, 3-5 p.m.: Park Rapids, MN
Address: 307 Grove Ave N, Park Rapids, MN. To RSVP, please email Tarah Young at tarahy@umn.edu or call 763-688-1390.
Pre-registration is required, and workshops will be limited to 20 participants at each location. Pre-register soon to hold your spot! If you have access to beekeeping protective equipment, please bring it to the workshop. Veils will be available to use during the program.
If you have questions about these workshops, please contact Claire LaCanne at lacanne@umn.edu or 507-444-7685.