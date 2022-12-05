Sudan

Sudanese demonstrators attend a rally to demand the return to civilian rule a year after a military coup, in Khartoum, Sudan, Nov. 17. (AP Photo/Marwan Ali, File)

 Marwan Ali

KHARTOUM, Sudan — Sudan’s coup leaders and the main pro-democracy group signed a deal Monday to establish a civilian-led transitional government following the military takeover last year. But key players refused to participate, and no deadline was set for the transition to begin.


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments