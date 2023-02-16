Britain Scotland Sturgeon

Nicola Sturgeon speaks during a press conference at Bute House in Edinburgh, Wednesday, Feb. 15 2023. Sturgeon has resigned as first minister of Scotland following months of controversy over a law that makes it simpler for people to change their gender on official documents. Sturgeon led the country's devolved government and the Scottish National Party for eight years. (Jane Barlow/Pool photo via AP)

 Jane Barlow

LONDON (AP) — Scotland’s independence movement needs a new leader — and a new plan.


Associated Press writer Ed White in Detroit contributed to this report.

All contents © copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments