APTOPIX Russia Ukraine War

Ukrainians board the Kherson-Kyiv train at the Kherson railway station, southern Ukraine, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. Ukrainian authorities are evacuating civilians from recently liberated sections of the Kherson and Mykolaiv regions, fearing that a lack of heat, power and water due to Russian shelling will make conditions too unlivable this winter. The move came as rolling blackouts on Monday plagued most of the country. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

 Bernat Armangue

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainians could face rolling blackouts from now through March amid frigid, snowy weather because Russian airstrikes have caused “colossal” damage to Ukraine’s power grid, officials said. To cope, authorities are urging people to stock up on supplies and evacuate hard-hit areas.


