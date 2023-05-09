Forever Chemicals Minnesota

Dana Strande speaks at a news conference at the Minnesota State Capitol on Tuesday in support of state legislation to ban non-essential uses of "forever chemicals" also known as PFAS. The legislation is named after his daughter, Amara Strande, who spent the last months of her life campaigning for restrictions that will be some of the toughest in the country. (AP Photo/Steve Karnowski)

 Steve Karnowski

ST. PAUL — Minnesota is on the verge of banning non-essential uses of “forever chemicals.” And lawmakers say they are naming the legislation after a woman who spent the last months of her life campaigning for restrictions that will be some of the toughest in the country.


