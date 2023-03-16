Congress War Powers

FILE — President George W. Bush announces he has reached an agreement with House leaders on a resolution giving him authority to oust Saddam Hussein, in the Rose Garden, Oct 2, 2002. Bush is joined by, from left to right front row, Speaker of the House Dennis Hastert, R-Ill, Bush, Sen. Trent Lott, R-Miss., and House Minority Leader Dick Gephardt, D-Mo. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, File)

 RON EDMONDS

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate took a first step Thursday toward repealing two measures that give open-ended approval for military action in Iraq, pushing to end that authority as the United States marks the 20th anniversary of the Iraq War.


