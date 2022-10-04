Scene Highway 61

St. Louis County officials released this photo, showing trees slipping down the slope toward Lake Superior on the side of Scenic Highway 61 between Duluth and Two Harbors. The damage, near the New Scenic Cafe, will shut down the road for five weeks this fall. (Photo courtesy of St. Louis County)

A popular drive along Minnesota’s Lake Superior shore is shutting down for emergency repairs, at the peak of fall color season. The closure starts next Tuesday, Oct. 11.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments