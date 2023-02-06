Russia Ukraine War

An undertaker walks by the Alley of Heroes at the Irpin Cemetery in Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

 Daniel Cole

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces are keeping Ukrainian troops tied down with attacks in the eastern Donbas region as Moscow assembles additional combat power there for an expected offensive in the coming weeks, Ukrainian officials said Monday.


