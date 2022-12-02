Russia Ukraine War

An elderly woman receives a food at a mobile humanitarian aid point in the village of Zarichne, Donetsk region, Ukraine, on Friday. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko)

 Andriy Andriyenko

KYIV, Ukraine — Russia said Friday that Western demands it should pull out completely from Ukraine as part of any future talks to end the war effectively rule out any such negotiations, as Russian strikes continued and a Ukrainian official set his country's battle losses at up to 13,000 troops.


