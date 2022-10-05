basketmaking

Basketmaking sketch, undated. (Courtesy of the Gilbert L. and Frederick N. Wilson Papers at the Minnesota Historical Society)

Thousands of culturally significant photographs, wax cylinder recordings and journals recently returned to the place where they were created over a century ago among the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara tribes in North Dakota.

© 2020 Minnesota Public Radio. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments