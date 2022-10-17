Norway Queen-Minneapolis Church

Eline Gro Knatterud, 4, greets Queen Sonja of Norway as she arrives to Den Norske Lutherske Mindekirke, the Norwegian Lutheran Memorial Church in Minneapolis, Sunday Oct. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Giovanna Dell’Orto)

 Giovanna Dell'Orto

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Before attending the packed Sunday morning service, Queen Sonja of Norway praised Mindekirken congregation for having maintained worship in Norwegian for all 100 years that the church has existed in Minneapolis.

