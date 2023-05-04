Prince Highway

Sharon Nelson, oldest sister of the late pop superstar Prince, speaks to reporters at the Minnesota Capitol, Thursday, May 4, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn. She appeared after the Minnesota Senate voted to honor him by designating the highway that runs past his Paisley Park museum and studios in Chanhassen, Minn., as the Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway. (AP Photo/Steve Karnowski)

 Steve Karnowski

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The late pop superstar Prince will have a highway named after him in his home state, following a vote by Minnesota lawmakers Thursday.


