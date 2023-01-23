School Shooting Des Moines

A law enforcement officer walks outside the Starts Right Here building, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. Police say two students were killed and a teacher was injured in a shooting at the Des Moines school on the edge of the city’s downtown. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

School Shooting Des Moines

 Charlie Neibergall

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Two students were killed Monday and a teacher was injured in what police said was a targeted shooting at a Des Moines school that is dedicated to helping at-risk youth, and three suspects were arrested afterward.


All contents © copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments