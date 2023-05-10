APTOPIX Pakistan Imran Khan

A man runs past a burning car set on fire by angry supporters of Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan during a protest against the arrest of their leader, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. A court has ruled that former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan can be held for questioning for eight days. The decision Wednesday comes a day after the country’s popular opposition leader was dragged from a courtroom and arrested. His detention set off clashes between his supporters and police Tuesday. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad)

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s government called out the military Wednesday in areas roiled by deadly violence following the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was dragged from a courtroom and ordered held for another eight days on new corruption charges that outraged his supporters and deepened the country’s political turmoil.


