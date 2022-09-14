2022 MNA strike

Nurses picket outside North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale, Minn. on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. (Ben Hovland | MPR News)

About 15,000 Minnesota nurses on Wednesday entered the third and final day of a strike affecting more than a dozen hospitals in the Twin Cities and Twin Ports.

