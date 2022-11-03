South Korea Koreas Tensions

A TV screen showing a news program reporting about North Korea’s missile launch with file footage is seen at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. North Korea continued its barrage of weapons tests on Thursday, firing at least three missiles including a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile that forced the Japanese government to issue evacuation alerts and temporarily halt trains. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

 Lee Jin-man

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired at least six missiles into the sea on Thursday, including an intercontinental ballistic missile that triggered evacuation warnings and halted trains in northern Japan, adding to a recent barrage of weapons tests that has escalated tensions in the region.


Yamaguchi reported from Tokyo. AP writers Aamer Madhani and Ellen Knickmeyer in Washington, D.C., contributed to this report.

