3b570b-oncampus-files-2013-05-nice-ride-bikes-620x465.jpg

Nice Ride operator Lyft said in a statement that it was a “tough decision” to suspend operations. “We have worked tirelessly to find a new sponsor but have not been successful. We will continue to work with our local partners to look for opportunities to provide service again in the future.” (Alex Friedrich | MPR News 2013)

After 13 years, the Nice Ride bike sharing program in Minneapolis is shutting down, as first reported by Racket.


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments