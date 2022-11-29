Ojibwe map

An excerpt of a new map showing Ojibwe place names and meanings on the eastern end of Lake Vermilion in northern Minnesota. The final map is a collaboration of the Bois Forte Band of Chippewa, the Ely Folk School and volunteer artists and is set to be unveiled on Wednesday. (Courtesy of Bois Forte Band of Chippewa)

The names of many lakes, rivers and cities across northern Minnesota have roots in the Ojibwe language — Bemidji, for example, is derived from the word bemijigamaag meaning “Lake with crossing waters” — a reference to how the Mississippi River flows across Lake Bemidji.


