Thursday school rally

Henry, 8, holds a sign during the “reclaim our schools rally” at outside the State Capitol building in St. Paul on Thursday. (Kerem Yücel | MPR News)

A new group calling itself the Minnesota Parent Alliance rallied at the state capitol Thursday. Dozens of supporters showed up for the gathering. Some carried signs with images of LGBTQ flags crossed out, or “CRT” (Critical Race Theory) crossed out as well as school board candidate signs.

