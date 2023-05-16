Minnesota Legislature

Sen. Jordan Rasmusson, R-Fergus Falls, who voted against the bill, offered a handshake to bill author Sen. Lindsey Port, DFL-Burnsville after the cannabis bill was approved by the conference committee Tuesday, May 16, 2023 St. Paul, Minn. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP)

 Glen Stubbe

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — House and Senate negotiators wrapped up work Tuesday on the details of a bill to legalize recreational marijuana for adults in Minnesota, setting the stage for final votes in the closing days of the legislative session.


