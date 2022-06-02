Visitors to Rice Lake State Park, Nerstrand Big Woods State Park and others can add some extra fun to their experience this summer with an educational scavenger hunt launched by the Parks & Trails Council of Minnesota.
This scavenger hunt is part of a statewide challenge happening at 69 Minnesota State Park locations and five local parks. Each scavenger hunt is tailored to a specific park and highlights 19 different types of birds, mammals, trees and recreational activity that can be found in that location.
The hunts combine online technology with in-person experiences. Participants access the hunts online in the form of an interactive checklist that features a photo of each item along with a brief description or fun fact about that plant of animal. Some items are very common and will be seen by most people that enter the park, such as a black-capped chickadee, while others are more elusive, such as a sundew plants or a ruby-throated hummingbird.
"Even if a participant isn't able to check off a specific item, we hope the experience of looking for that plant or animal opens their imaginations to the diversity of plant and animal life that exist in the parks," said Lisa Filter, Parks & Trails Council's external relations director.
Participants can submit their hunt into a weekly drawing for a $20 gift card to Minnesota State Parks. Points are awarded for each item that is found as well as for completing the hunt with children. This points translate into entries in the weekly drawing.
An additional prize drawing has been sponsored by Friends of Rice Lake State Park that will be awarded at the end of the season from all entries to Rice Lake State Park. This additional prize is a $25 park gift certificate.
"The Friends of Rice Lake State Park hope that participants will get out and experience nature in a beautiful area near all of us. Remember that the state parks belong to all of us and need our support," organizers said.
The Parks & Trails Council piloted the scavenger hunt idea two summers ago, as virtually all park programs were canceled due to COVID-19. The hunts were a self-guided, socially distanced option to fill that gap. But even as those pandemic restrictions have lifted, these hunts have continued to evolve as a fun outdoors activity that many people enjoy doing.
The hunts are designed for all ages, but with a special attention to parents of small children. "Kids love a challenge and the colorful photos that we included make it even more engaging for them," says Filter.
Visit Parks & Trails Council's websire at parksandtrails.org to access the hunt or look for a flyer in the park for more details the next time you visit.