Feeding Our Future Defendants.png

U.S. Attorney for the District of Minnesota Andrew Luger (center) shows off photos on Tuesday of allegedly falsified meal cards as the Feeding Our Future indictments were announced. Many of the defendants will not be held in jail pending trial. (Ben Hovland/MPR News)

Most of the four dozen people charged in an alleged $250 million scheme to defraud federal child nutrition programs are not being jailed as the sprawling case moves forward. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Minneapolis says three of the suspects have left the country, but prosecutors still do not consider most of the others to pose a flight risk and have not asked judges to detain them.

