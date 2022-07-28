Monarch Butterflies Endangered

FILE — Monarch butterflies land on branches at Monarch Grove Sanctuary in Pacific Grove, Calif., Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Nic Coury, File)

 Nic Coury

Close your eyes for a moment and imagine a butterfly. My money says the fluttering insect you’re envisioning has black-veined, reddish-orange wings outlined with white specks — the iconic attributes of our beloved, American, monarch butterfly.

All contents © copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments