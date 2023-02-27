Minnesota Budget

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks at a news conference on the Minnesota economic and budget forecast in St. Paul, Minn., Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. (Renée Jones Schneider/Star Tribune via AP)

 Renée Jones Schneider

ST. PAUL — An updated forecast put Minnesota's budget surplus Monday at a still-enormous $17.5 billion, reflecting an improvement in the state's fiscal picture and setting the stage for the nitty-gritty of the Legislature's debates on spending and taxes.


