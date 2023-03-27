Vaping Lawsuit Minnesota

A Juul electronic cigarette starter kit is seen at a smoke shop on Dec. 20, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

 Seth Wenig

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is slated to lead off opening statements expected for Tuesday in his state’s lawsuit against Juul Labs – marking the first time any of the thousands of cases against the e-cigarette maker over its alleged marketing to young people is going to play out in a courtroom.


