River Stabbing Wisconsin

Water Recovery authorities comb the Apple River with metal detectors after five people were stabbed while tubing down the river, Saturday in Somerset, Wis. (Alex Kormann/Star Tribune via AP)

 Alex Kormann

HUDSON, Wis. — A 52-year-old Minnesota man was charged Monday in a weekend stabbing attack on people who were tubing on a river in western Wisconsin, including a teenager who was killed and four other people who were wounded.

