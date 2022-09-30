Duck Stamp Winner 1

Joseph Hautman, of Plymouth, Minnesota, emerged as the winner of the 2022 Federal Duck Stamp Art Contest.

After two days of competition, Joseph Hautman, of Plymouth, Minnesota, emerged as the winner of the 2022 Federal Duck Stamp Art Contest with his painting of three tundra swans flying over a wetland. The announcement was made via live stream at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Headquarters in Falls Church, Virginia. This is his sixth win of the prestigious contest.

Duck Stamp Winner 2

This painting of three tundra swans flying over a wetland was the 2022 Federal Duck Stamp Art Contest.

