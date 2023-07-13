smoky skyline

The St. Paul skyline, seen from the High Bridge overlook, is obscured by wildfire smoke during an air quality alert on June 28. (Kerem Yücel/MPR News file)

An air quality alert has been issued for all of Minnesota from Friday morning through Saturday afternoon as another wave of wildfire smoke from Canada is expected to send air quality across the state into the unhealthy range.


  

