Election 2022 Minnesota Attorney General

FILE — In this image taken from video, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison speaks to the media June 25, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, with the prosecution team, after Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill sentenced former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin to 22 1/2 years in prison, for the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd. (Court TV via AP, Pool, File)

 POOL

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Attorney General Keith Ellison sued Fleet Farm on Wednesday, alleging the retailer negligently sold firearms to two straw buyers, including one gun that was used in a shootout in a St. Paul bar that left one person dead and 14 bystanders injured.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments