ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Senate waded into the culture wars Friday with bills on its agenda to make Minnesota a refuge for youth seeking gender-affirming care, out-of-state abortion patients and providers seeking protection, and to ban so-called conversion therapy for LGBTQ+ youth.

Minnesota Senate-Culture Wars

Opponents and supporters gather outside the Senate chamber in the Minnesota State Capitol on Friday ahead of votes on bills to make Minnesota a refuge for youth seeking gender-affirming care, to protect abortion patients from other states, and to ban so-called conversion therapy for LGBTQ+ youth. (AP Photo/Steve Karnowski)


