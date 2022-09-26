Alejandro Cruz-Guzman

Lead plaintiff Alejandro Cruz-Guzman, second from left, and his children pose in the Minnesota Judicial Center after oral arguments before the state Supreme Court Jan. 9. (Solvejg Wastvedt | MPR News 2018)

The Minnesota Court of Appeals has ruled against a group of parents who sued the state over segregation in Twin Cities school districts, saying a racially imbalanced school system does not violate the state constitution unless it’s intentional.

© 2020 Minnesota Public Radio. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments