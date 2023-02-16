APTOPIX Michigan State Shooting

Mourners attend a vigil at The Rock on the grounds of Michigan State University in East Lansing, Mich. on Wednesday. Alexandria Verner, Brian Fraser and Arielle Anderson were killed and several other students were critically injured after a gunman opened fire on the campus of Michigan State University Monday night. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

 Al Goldis

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The man who shot eight students at Michigan State University, killing three, was found with two handguns and a note containing a possible motive for the attack, police said Thursday.


