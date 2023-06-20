Speeding Driver Five Dead

A young boy prays as women line up in prayer during the funeral for the people women killed in a car crash on Lake Street, at the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington, Minn., on Monday, June 19, 2023. (Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via AP)

 Elizabeth Flores

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A man who served a hit-and-run sentence in a California prison until his release earlier this year remained jailed Tuesday, awaiting charges after a crash killed five young women in Minneapolis when a speeding driver blew past a state trooper, ran a red light and slammed into their car.


  

