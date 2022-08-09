Russia Ukraine War

Volunteers of Ukrainian Red Cross emergency move a wounded man to an ambulance to transport him from one hospital to another, in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

 Evgeniy Maloletka

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Powerful explosions rocked a Russian air base in Crimea and sent towering clouds of smoke over the landscape Tuesday in what may mark an escalation of the war in Ukraine. At least one person was killed and several others were wounded, authorities said.

