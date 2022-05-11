THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 203 IN
EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 27 COUNTIES
IN CENTRAL MINNESOTA
BENTON KANDIYOHI MCLEOD
MEEKER RENVILLE SHERBURNE
SIBLEY STEARNS WRIGHT
IN EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA
ANOKA CARVER CHISAGO
DAKOTA HENNEPIN ISANTI
RAMSEY SCOTT WASHINGTON
IN SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA
FREEBORN LE SUEUR NICOLLET
RICE STEELE
IN SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA
GOODHUE
IN WEST CENTRAL MINNESOTA
CHIPPEWA POPE SWIFT
IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES
IN NORTHWEST WISCONSIN
BARRON POLK RUSK
IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN
CHIPPEWA DUNN EAU CLAIRE
PEPIN PIERCE ST. CROIX
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBERT LEA, BENSON, BLAINE,
CAMBRIDGE, CENTER CITY, CHANHASSEN, CHASKA, CHIPPEWA FALLS,
DURAND, EAU CLAIRE, ELK RIVER, FARIBAULT, GAYLORD, GLENWOOD,
HASTINGS, HUDSON, HUTCHINSON, LADYSMITH, LE SUEUR, LITCHFIELD,
MENOMONIE, MINNEAPOLIS, MONTEVIDEO, MONTICELLO, OLIVIA, OSCEOLA,
OWATONNA, RED WING, RICE LAKE, RIVER FALLS, SAUK RAPIDS,
SHAKOPEE, ST CLOUD, ST PAUL, ST PETER, STILLWATER, VICTORIA,
AND WILLMAR.
Received absentee ballots sit in mail bins before being scanned for counting on election night at the Ramsey County Absentee Ballot Count Center in St. Paul, Minn. on Wednesday, Oct. 21. (Evan Frost | MPR News 2020)
A federal jury on Tuesday convicted a man who volunteered for a 2020 DFL state senate campaign of lying during an investigation into absentee ballot fraud.
After a day of testimony, the jury of 10 women and two men took just 40 minutes to convict Muse Mohamud Mohamed of two counts of making false statements to a grand jury.
Prosecutors said that Mohamed, who worked on DFL State Sen. Omar Fateh’s primary campaign, sent absentee ballots to the Minneapolis elections office on behalf of three people.
In September and October, Mohamed told a grand jury investigating election fraud that the three filled out the ballots themselves, even though evidence presented at trial showed that they had not.
When prosecutors on Monday showed witness Abdiriman Muse, 22, an absentee ballot form purported to be his, Muse testified that his name was misspelled, his address was wrong, and he did not vote in the 2020 primary.
Fateh, who represents south Minneapolis after beating State Senator Jeff Hayden in 2020, did not respond to requests for comment about the case or the verdict.