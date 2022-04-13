...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin and east central,
south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
From left: J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao (Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office via AP File)
Three former Minneapolis officers charged in the death of George Floyd rejected plea deals from prosecutors last month. That's according to a Hennepin County District Court judge's statements during a pre-trial hearing Monday.
J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao are charged with aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter in Floyd's killing. Their former Minneapolis colleague Derek Chauvin has already been convicted in state court.
This will be the third trial in state or federal courts about Floyd's death.
Judge Peter Cahill revealed during the pre-trial hearing that prosecutors had offered the defendants plea deals in late March, but that none had accepted the deals. Details of the plea offers are being kept confidential by the court.