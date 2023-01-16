Italy Mafia Boss

In this picture taken from a video released by Italian Carabinieri on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, top Mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro, center, leaves an Italian Carabinieri barrack soon after his arrest at a private clinic in Palermo, Sicily, after 30 years on the run, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. (Carabinieri via AP)

 Carabinieri

ROME (AP) — Italy’s No. 1 fugitive, a Mafia boss convicted of helping to mastermind some of the nation’s most heinous slayings, was arrested Monday when he sought treatment at a private clinic in Sicily after three decades on the run.


All contents © copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments