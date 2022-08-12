Obit David Tomassoni

FILE - Gov. Tim Walz, right, hands the first signing pen to Sen. David Tomassoni, DFL-Chisholm, after he signed the ALS bill into law, Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. State Sen. Tomassoni, a veteran lawmaker from northern Minnesota's Iron Range who championed efforts to find a cure for ALS, has died of complications from the neurological disease, the Minnesota Senate announced Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. He was 69. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP, File)

MINNEAPOLIS — State Sen. David Tomassoni, a veteran lawmaker from northern Minnesota's Iron Range who championed efforts to find a cure for ALS, has died of complications from the neurological disease, the Minnesota Senate announced Friday. He was 69.

