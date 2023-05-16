Fertility Care Insurance Coverage

Jessica Tincopa and her husband, Rob Tran, stand for a portrait in Orange, Calif., Friday, May 5, 2023. Tincopa may leave the photography business she spent 14 years building for one reason: to find coverage for fertility treatment. After six miscarriages, Tincopa and her husband started saving for in vitro fertilization, which can cost well over $20,000, but the pandemic wiped out their savings and the state’s health insurance marketplace doesn’t cover things like IVF. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Jessica Tincopa may leave the photography business she spent 14 years building for one reason: to find coverage for fertility treatment.


