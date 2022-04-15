From her perch at the Minnesota Department of Health, Commissioner Jan Malcolm says the COVID-19 pandemic isn’t over — but it’s better.
“There’s a lot of virus still circulating out there,” she said. Medically vulnerable people are still at high risk of getting very sick from the virus.
“But the cases are fairly low as well as stable, and cause less disruption in our communities and less risk to health,” said Malcolm.
Going forward, people will base risk on a variety of factors including community spread, but also on factors like vaccination status, previous infections, willingness to wear masks and hospital capacity in their area, she said.
And with this new phase of the pandemic, Malcolm said daily COVID case counts — a metric so many have been conditioned to pay close attention to — don’t mean as much as they used to; the numbers are muddied by the use of at-home COVID tests and changes in how COVID test results are reported.
It signals a shift in how public health will track, and potentially respond to, future COVID waves, she said.
“The big thing to watch now is really the impact on the health care system,” said Malcolm.
An incomplete view
While new COVID cases are still being taken into account, federal, state and local public health departments are relying more on how the virus is showing up in hospitals — people who are coming in with the virus, being hospitalized for the virus and dying from it.
All these data points are layered into a new tool from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that help people assess COVID’s seriousness in their communities and how they should react to those levels of risk.
“It’s kind of a more refined measure of how concerned we should be,” said Malcolm.
Layers of detection
While case counts and positivity rates may be a less useful COVID measurement now, state epidemiologist Dr. Ruth Lynfield said there are a lot of other tools to track the virus in the Health Department’s toolkit — many refined in the state’s ongoing efforts to track other respiratory viruses.
“There are a number of surveillance systems that we stood up during the pandemic and some that predated it,” said Lynfield.
For instance, the state will track COVID emergency department visits and hospital admissions; they’re gleaning information from electronic medical records around the state; and they’re monitoring how many hospital beds are being used for COVID patients.
“There’s a lot of eyes looking in through different windows to the house to give us a sense of what is going on,” she said.
At the University of Minnesota Medical School, Dr. Tim Schacker is involved in an ongoing effort to better detect new COVID surges and variants by measuring the virus in wastewater.
Tracking COVID by relying on indicators that take a while to emerge — like hospitalization — isn’t enough, he said.
“[Wastewater detection] has turned out to be an extremely useful sort of early warning system that something was going on in the community,” he said.
“The folks in the hospital represent a small proportion of people who got infected. So it’s a skewed population. If you look at wastewater, everybody contributes, and you really get a population-based analysis of what’s going on with that particular pathogen,” he said.
Wastewater samples are being collected regularly from 40 sites around the state, Schacker said. Right now, cases continue to be low.