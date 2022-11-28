Hawaii Volcano

In this aerial photo released by the U.S. Geological Survey, the Mauna Loa volcano is seen erupting from vents on the Northeast Rift Zone on the Big Island of Hawaii, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. Hawaii's Mauna Loa, the world's largest active volcano, began spewing ash and debris from its summit, prompting civil defense officials to warn residents on Monday to prepare in case the eruption causes lava to flow toward communities. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP)

 HOGP

HONOLULU (AP) — The world’s largest active volcano spewed some ash and lava Monday and officials warned residents of Hawaii's Big Island to prepare for a possible larger eruption.


Associated Press writer Mark Thiessen in Anchorage, Alaska, contributed to this report.

All contents © copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments