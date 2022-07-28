US Bank Sales Practice

FILE - The logo of Minnesota-based US Bank is shown at the Bloomington, Minn., branch, Monday, July 16, 2007. For more than a decade, US Bank pressured its employees to open fake accounts in their customers' names in order to meet unrealistic sales goals, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said Thursday, July 28, 2022, in a case that is deeply similar to the sales practices scandal uncovered at Wells Fargo last decade. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — For more than a decade, US Bank pressured its employees to open fake accounts in their customers’ names in order to meet unrealistic sales goals, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said Thursday, in a case that is deeply similar to the sales practices scandal uncovered at Wells Fargo last decade.

