Noem Daughter Meeting

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks on Feb. 25, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. A South Dakota ethics board’s finding that Noem may have engaged in misconduct by intervening in her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser license is likely not the last word on the matter. But exactly how much more comes out on the episode may be up to the Republican governor herself. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

 John Raoux

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem asked a state ethics board to dismiss a complaint against her without a public hearing and to seal off certain records, documents released Friday by the state’s Government Accountability Board show.

This story has corrected the spelling of the name of attorney Lisa Prostrollo.

