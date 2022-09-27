Food Fraud Minnesota

GOP gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen, left, and his running mate, Matt Birk, speak at a news conference at the State Capitol in St. Paul, Minn., Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. Jensen and Birk attacked Democratic Gov. Tim Walz over how his administration handled the investigation into the nonprofit Feeding Our Future, which is now the target of a $250 million federal fraud case. (AP Photo/Steve Karnowski)

 Steve Karnowski

ST. PAUL — Republicans attacked Democratic Gov. Tim Walz on Monday after a judge took the rare step of disputing the administration's claim that the judge prevented it from cutting off payments to Feeding Our Future, which is the target of a $250 million federal fraud case.

