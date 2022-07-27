HIV-Stalled Progress

This electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health shows a human T cell, in blue, under attack by HIV, in yellow, the virus that causes AIDS.(National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases/NIH via AP)

 Seth Pincus, Elizabeth Fischer, Austin Athman

Hard-won progress against HIV has stalled, putting millions of lives at risk, according to an alarming report Wednesday on how the COVID-19 pandemic and other global crises are jeopardizing efforts to end AIDS.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments