Jeff Ettinger vs. Brad Finstad

Republican Brad Finstad, right, defeated Democrat Jeff Ettinger, left, in Tuesday's special election for U.S. Congressional District One (CD1). The two will square off once again in November, as they both secured their respective primary votes for the next CD1 term. 

Republican candidate Brad Finstad has won the special election to fill the U.S. Congressional District One (CD1) seat, left vacant by the late Rep. Jim Hagedorn, who died in February. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments