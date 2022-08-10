Republican Brad Finstad, right, defeated Democrat Jeff Ettinger, left, in Tuesday's special election for U.S. Congressional District One (CD1). The two will square off once again in November, as they both secured their respective primary votes for the next CD1 term.
Republican candidate Brad Finstad has won the special election to fill the U.S. Congressional District One (CD1) seat, left vacant by the late Rep. Jim Hagedorn, who died in February.
Finstad beat political newcomer and DFL candidate Jeff Ettinger by four points. Finstad had a total of 60,261 votes (51%), while Ettinger took a total of 55,341 votes (47%).
“I am humbled to receive the support of my fellow Southern Minnesotans to represent them in Congress," said Finstad in a Wednesday press release. "I entered this race in March because I believe it is so important to get engaged in the battle for the future of my family, your family, and our country. Our country faces extraordinary challenges, but I am confident that we can come together to overcome them and ensure that the 21st century is yet another great American century."
“The voters of Southern Minnesota have spoken. I want to congratulate Brad Finstad on winning the Special Election last night," Ettinger said in a release Wednesday morning. "Though I had hoped to celebrate different news with you all, there is plenty for which to be hopeful."
Both Finstad and Ettinger were declared winners in the primaries Tuesday night for the upcoming CD1 term.
"We won big in our primary, we outperformed pundits and polls, and we have momentum in a new, advantageous district," Ettinger said. "I want to thank the thousands of supporters all across the district who put their trust in our campaign. This was always going to be a double-header, two-stage election, with November likely to have three times the turnout of the August election."
“This election is ultimately about the future direction of our country," Finstad said. "As your representative in Congress, I promise to fight the extreme Biden and Pelosi agenda that is devastating our families."
