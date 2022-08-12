Congress Finstad

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., left, poses during a ceremonial swearing-in for Rep. Brad Finstad, R-Minn., right, joined by his wife Jaclyn and their family, Friday on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

 Patrick Semansky

WASHINGTON — Minnesota Republican Brad Finstad was sworn in Friday as the newest member of the U.S. House, giving the GOP one more seat, which means Democrats can't afford to lose more than four votes on close issues like their flagship climate change and health care bill.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments