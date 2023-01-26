Alton Lake

Morning fog lifts from Alton Lake in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in 2019. (Matt Sepic/MPR News file)

The U.S. Department of the Interior issued a 20-year mining moratorium Thursday on 225,000 acres of federal land near the Boundary Waters, dealing a further blow to the proposed Twin Metals mine near Ely, Minn. and other potential mines for copper, nickel and precious metals within the watershed of the canoe wilderness area.


