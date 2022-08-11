Broadband warning

The FCC’s grant program promised $9.2 billion in 2020 to help rural areas access high-speed internet. (MinnPost photo by Corey Anderson)

The Federal Communications Commission on Wednesday blocked LTD Broadband from using federal grants to build high-speed internet infrastructure in Minnesota and across the country, saying the embattled company was not capable of delivering on its promises.

©2015 MinnPost.com. All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments