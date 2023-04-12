The father of Madeline Kingsbury’s children says he wants her to return and is not responsible for her disappearance. Adam Fravel said he has cooperated with law enforcement since her disappearance on March 31.
The father of Madeline Kingsbury’s children says he wants her to return and is not responsible for her disappearance. Adam Fravel said he has cooperated with law enforcement since her disappearance on March 31.
Authorities launched wide ranging search for her after saying they considered her disappearance involuntary and suspicious.
Kingsbury, 26, dropped off her children at daycare the day she went missing. The Winona, Minn. woman did not report to work and didn’t pick up the kids. Police found her wallet, phone and jacket still in her home. They also reported that Fravel drove her van that morning, and later returned and reported she wasn’t home. Winona police said the van “has been taken and processed for evidence.”
Fravel issued a statement about the matter on Wednesday, through Rochester attorney Zachary Bauer, who is representing him. He said he’d been the subject of “myriad of accusations” about Kingsbury’s disappearance.
“Law enforcement advised me on April 2 that they would not recommend that I attend the press conferences or that I assist in the searches due to safety concerns. However, my non-attendance and silence has been inferred by many as a sign of apathy, or worse,” according to Fravel’s statement.
Police initially asked for help from the public, looking for video of her van along Highway 43 in southeastern Minnesota. Her family has also offered a $50,000 reward for information.
“During these last 12 days I have cooperated with law enforcement at every turn, including sitting down for multiple interviews with Winona County law enforcement,” Fravel's statement said. “I did not have anything to do with Maddi’s disappearance. I want the mother of my 5-year-old and 2-year-old to be found and brought home safely.”
Authorities haven’t offered any indication that they believe Fravel has a connection to Kingsbury’s disappearance. They are pausing any more organized searches for her for the time being.
Kingsbury’s family released a statement saying they are “overwhelmed by the dedication and tangible expressions of love demonstrated by the huge circle of warriors she unknowingly gathered around her..”
"We will find Madeline. This is our mission and we will not falter,” the statement read.
The family does not refer to Fravel by name, but says it is grateful for first responders, law enforcement, Kingsbury’s co-workers and friends.
